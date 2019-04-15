7 Reasons Why Sansa Stark Is, In Fact, The Smartest Person On Game Of Thrones

HBO

By Valerie Tejeda

Before Sunday night’s (April 14) Season 8 premiere, I went into my rewatch of Game of Thrones as I usually do, a hardcore Daenerys Targaryen fan and true believer that the Mother of Dragons should be the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Don’t get me wrong — I love Dany and she is still arguably my favorite character (she walks through fire and has dragons, how can I not love her?) — but after watching every season of GoT again, and the beginning of this final season, a new front-runner came to mind who would be better-suited to sit on the Iron Throne than anyone in Westeros: Sansa Stark.

When we first met Sansa, she was a young, highborn Westerosi with a love for fancy things and a longing to become queen. Then, well, lots of shit happened. She became the target of constant abuse by her once-betrothed King Joffrey (who cut off her father’s head, mind you), a chess piece to be manipulated by Cersei and Lord Baelish, and was tortured and abused by Lord Ramsay Bolton.

But through it all she’s had a quiet, enduring strength. She’s smart, she’s resilient, she’s a survivor, and she’s the kind of hero who would make a great queen. "Many underestimated you. Most of them are dead now," Tyrion Lannister said to Sansa in the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones. And he’s right.

Here are seven reasons why Sansa Stark should sit on the Iron Throne — if there even is an Iron Throne after the Night King and his undead army invade the Seven Kingdoms.