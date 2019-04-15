Aidy Bryant Returns To Shrill For Another Round Of Body-Positive Comedy

Hulu

Aidy Bryant will get another chance to shine just as brilliantly in Shrill, as the show's been greenlit for a second season.

The comedy, headed by Bryant, will be returning to Hulu in 2020 with eight new episodes, which adds two more than the debut season's six. Shrill, with Bryant in the lead role as a young journalist named Annie, also stars Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell.

The show has been well-received by critics and viewers alike ever since its March 15 debut for its whip-smart writing, hilarious dialogue, and body-positive representation. Based on Lindy West's memoir Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, it finds Annie dealing with a jerky boss at work, a hookup who isn't quite her boyfriend (he makes her leave through the back door after they get together), and a world that isn't as kind to plus-sized women as it really should be.

Annie slowly begins to find that, despite what she may initially believe about herself, she's worth far more than what society tries to tell her. Along the way, she finds love in unexpected places, stands up for herself when her boss tries to put her down, and speaks her mind when she's used to staying quiet. Most importantly, she learns that she shouldn't have to make apologies for simply existing, which is an important lesson for anyone to learn.

We haven't gotten any details about the upcoming new season beyond the fact that it's coming, unfortunately, but we can't wait to see where Annie goes next. It's possible she has some big things for her journalism career on the horizon, or maybe more romantic prospects on the way. It will definitely be hard to top that sensational pool party episode though, so hopefully this season will be working on continually topping itself.