The Best Moments Of The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Premiere In Memes

HBO

It may be spring, but in terms of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, winter has just arrived.

The hotly-anticipated Season 8 premiere finally happened last night (April 14) and social media practically exploded in turn. After years of seeing this saga through, it's finally all come down to this for fans, and the first episode of its final season had fans going practically insane.

According to Twitter, the season premiere launch managed to amass over 5 million tweets about the premiere alone. That makes it the most tweeted-about episode the series has seen since its debut. Whatever your reaction to the first episode of Season 8, one of the most exciting parts of a new season has always been watching social media for the inevitable tweet storm of hilarious reactions — and fans delivered in droves. We've rounded up a collection of some of the funniest memes the premiere spawned.

Warning: Major Game of Thrones Season 8 spoilers to follow.

There was a lot to go over, of course, with some serious revelations taking place during the episode.One of the biggest bombshells exploded when Samwell Tarly told Jon Snow the paralyzing truth about Jon's parentage that Kit Harington has been teasing for months.

He is the "true king" — Aegon Targaryen — and that means he's been, well, getting it on with his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen. That isn't great news for anyone to swallow, and fans had some hilarious takes on the matter. (It probably didn't help that Drogon was watching the two make out with a knowing glint in his eye, like many of us in the audience... which was weird.) And who could forget the weird magic carpet/dragon ride Jon and Dany took before finding out the news?

Then there was also Bran, or the Three-Eyed Raven, creeping about in every other scene.

Cersei wanted those elephants too, natch.

Plenty of shade was being thrown left and right with the Stark sisters, who always make things interesting.

The entire episode was sort of awkward, with run-ins between characters who have't seen each other in years. But there were plenty of heartwarming scenes as well, like when Jon reunited with Arya after an agonizingly long time — seven seasons, to be exact. Grab a Kleenex and watch with caution.

Of course, others had a completely different set of problems, like the fact that Game of Thrones literally broke the internet.

Meanwhile, some were frustrated at the episode's comparatively short length compared to previous , despite the fact that we already had data on each episode's runtime. The shortest episode of the season is in fact the premiere, at 54 minutes, with the next five episodes (yes, there are only six) packing in a bit more. The third episode will bring nearly an hour and a half of carnage, and that's about where the show will find its sweet spot until it finally ends on May 19.

Also, Game of Thrones is warping our sense of time and space; 54 minutes is still too long for any episode of television.

Who's going to end up taking the Iron Throne? How will all these messy plot threads resolve? We don't know for sure, but we did assign power rankings to each of the potential throne contenders — if that even matters by the time the Night King rolls through. Because as the teaser for the next episode hinted, he's on his way.

Whatever happens, we'll definitely be sticking around each week — wading through a sea of memes — to find out.