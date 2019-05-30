Snooki Now Has Three Mini Meatballs

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Nicole Polizzi is a mawma of three!

The Jersey Shore star and hubby Jionni LaValle welcomed son Angelo James on Thursday, May 30, she happily confirmed to People. According to the magazine, he arrived at 2:30 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. Lorenzo and Giovanna have a brand-new playmate and fellow mini meatball.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Nicole told People. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Nicole announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving with an image of her two kiddos holding a framed photo of the sonogram, adding, "what I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving." From there, she divulged -- with a baseball-themed gender reveal -- that this munchkin would be a boy. The undisputed baby bump selfie queen then took a bunch of snaps of her nuggets bonding with their baby brother. Now all three can fistpump play together!

Give Nicole, Jionni, Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo some love in the comments, and stay with MTV News for all baby updates!