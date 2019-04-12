How To Watch Coachella Performances From Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, And More

Getty Images

Coachella 2019 officially kicks off on Friday (April 12), and if you're not dying basking in the Indio desert heat, you're probably drowning in FOMO at home. Lucky for you, the festival will be streaming performances from both weekends, meaning you can catch all the action from the comfort of your own sofa (flower crown and bandana optional).

As of now, 75 artists have been confirmed for the live stream, including headliners Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. Other highlights include Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Kacey Musgraves, The 1975, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo, Kid Cudi, Janelle Monáe, Pusha-T, and more. On top of that, Coachella will also stream Guava Island — the mysterious new film project from Donald Glover, starring Rihanna — on Saturday (April 13).

The live stream consists of three simultaneous channels, all available via Coachella's YouTube hub and the YouTube Music app. Check out the full schedule below, and get your Homechella on! (All times are PST; channels are noted in parentheses.)

Friday, April 12

4:15 p.m. – Yellow Days (1)

4:15 – Hurray for the Riff Raff (2)

4:15 – Los Tucanes De Tijuana (3)

4:50 – Juaz (3)

5:10 – JPEGMAFIA (1)

5:40 – Mon Laferte (2)

5:45 – SG Lewis (3)

5:55 – Kacey Musgraves (1)

6:25 – Gorgon City (2)

6:30 – Calypso Rose (3)

6:45 – Jaden Smith (1)

7:20 – DVSN (3)

7:25 – Tierra Whack (2)

8:05 – Polo & Pan (3)

8:30 – BLACKPINK (1)

8:55 – Ella Mai (3)

9:00 – Rüfüs Du Sol (2)

9:35 – The 1975 (1)

9:35 – Khruangbin (3)

10:15 – Diplo (2)

10:30 – Janelle Monáe (1)

11:15 – Charlotte Gainsbourg (2)

11:25 – Childish Gambino (1)

11:30 – Nora En Pure (3)

11:45 – DJ Snake (2)

12:05 a.m. – Kayzo (3)

Saturday, April 13

4:15 p.m. – ARIZONA (1)

4:15 – Wallows (2)

4:15 – Jambinai (3)

4:35 – FKJ (3)

5:00 – Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film (1,2,3)

6:00 – Mr. Eazi (2)

6:00 – Steady Holiday (3)

6:10 – Sabrina Claudio (1)

6:30 – The Interrupters (3)

6:40 – Mac DeMarco (2)

7:05 – Bazzi (1)

7:15 – Clozee (3)

7:30 – Sir (2)

7:50 – J Balvin (1)

7:55 – Virgil Abloh (2)

8:00 – Bob Moses (3)

8:25 – Maggie Rogers (2)

8:45 – Weezer (1)

8:50 – Gryffin (3)

9:15 – Christine and the Queens (2)

9:30 – Four Tet (3)

9:50 – Billie Eilish (1)

10:15 – Juice WRLD (2)

10:30 – Parcels (3)

11:00 – Tame Impala (1)

11:05 – Wiz Khalifa (2)

11:15 – Smino (3)

11:55 – Kid Cudi (2)

12:00 a.m. – Little Simz (3)

12:30 – Bassnectar (1)

Sunday, April 14

4:15 p.m. – Emily King (1)

4:15 – Mansionair (2)

4:15 – Burna Boy (3)

5:00 – Alice Merton (2)

5:05 – Pusha-T (1)

5:45 – Rico Nasty (3)

5:55 – Bad Bunny (1)

5:55 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra (2)

6:25 – Playboi Carti (3)

6:50 – Blood Orange (1)

6:50 – Dermont Kennedy (2)

7:15 – Clairo (3)

7:40 – Lizzo (2)

8:00 – Gesaffelstein (3)

9:00 – YG (3)

9:15 – Sofi Tukker (2)

9:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

10:05 – CHVRCHES (2)

10:35 – Ariana Grande (1)

11:10 – NGHTMRE (3)