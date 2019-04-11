You Can Finally Own The Exact Outfit Hannah Montana Wore In Your Fave Episode

Getty Images

Ever wanted to own a piece of Hannah Montana history? Start saving up now, because costumes, props, and tour items from the iconic Disney Channel series are going up for auction.

This is your chance to own something Miley Cyrus herself may have used (or worn!) while filming the show, and if you're a big fan, you'd better start planning out how far you're willing to go to own a Hannah outfit now.

Some of the items on offer during the auction include items taken from the Hannah Montana-centric Best of Both Worlds tour, like a pink tank top, high-tops, and a black satin jacket, including costumes she wore on the show during its five-year run. There's no word on whether one of the iconic Hannah wigs will be among the items for sale, but we can only hope so. No one could rock that long, straight wig with bangs like Miley could, though, let's face it.

Unfortunately, there's no way to preview the items going to a good home just yet, but if you were ever a massive Miley fan during the show's heyday and you've got some cash burning a hole in your pocket (like, a lot) you might want to check the auction out.

It's all for a good cause, too – host Julien's Auctions noted on Thursday (April 11) that all proceeds will go to benefit the Wilder Minds charity, meant to help aid at-risk animals throughout the world.

The auction is taking place at the New York Hard Rock Cafe on May 18, but if you can't make it in person, you can participate online as well. A bit of silver lining here? Maybe whoever takes most of these items home will start work on their own hit Hannah Montana comeback... because that is absolutely what we deserve after all, right Miley?