Find out what her daughters had to say about her now-ex Jason

'It Just Wasn't Right': Leah Gets Candid About Her Teen Mom 2 Breakup

Leah and Jason seemed to be on a positive relationship track, but during tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode, the mother of three shared with producer Brendan that the two had broken up.

"It just wasn't right," Leah admitted. "My kids weren't feeling it anymore either and, not that they can determine who I'm going to be with, but they were picking up on the energy that I wasn't okay."

Turns out, Leah couldn't actually tell her daughters about the split -- because Addie spilled the beans to Ali and Gracie. The twins were fine with their parent's decision, and so was the six-year-old.

"I don't like him either -- he wasn't cute to me," Addie said. "He was not handsome, he was not cute, he didn't look like a prince."

While the three A's made their views about Jason pretty well known -- and Leah wasn't exactly surprised by their reaction to the break -- which of the girls' statements about her former beau surprised her the most?

"I was shocked that the twins got upset and said some things to Addie about poisoning Jason," she told MTV News (the incident occurred in a prior installment). "Everything happens for a reason," she added, saying she was her "own support" through this time.

Were you surprised by Leah and Jason's separation?