Lizzo Scored Ariana Grande's Approval With Her Flawless '7 Rings' Cover

Getty Images

At this point, we should probably just expect Lizzo to absolutely crush every single cover she attempts, right? Just one day after wowing the world with her emotional take on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," the "Juice" singer is back at it with her spin on one of the year's biggest pop hits. That'd be Ariana Grande's flex anthem "7 rings," which is pretty much a natural fit for the always-fabulous Lizzo.

Performing on Elvis Duran Live on Wednesday (April 10), Lizzo tweaked the lyrics to Ari's chart-topping single to give it even more swag: "You like my hair? New weave, just bought it!" She even provided her own percussion while belting the final chorus and asserting, "I want it, I got it" with plenty of bite behind it.

After seeing the cover for herself, Grande shared her approval, writing on her Instagram Story, "this made my whole day. @lizzobeeating i love u so much." Both artists are performing at Coachella this weekend, and you can bet Lizzo will be rocking along to "7 rings" when Ari takes the stage for her headlining set on Sunday night. It would only be right.