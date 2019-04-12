Bop Shop: Songs From BTS, Lil Uzi Vert, Charly Bliss, And More

The Revivalists: "Wish I Knew You"

This may not be the newest song Bop Shop has ever touted, but it's one of the funkiest.

There's a theme that resonates at the tune's core: "I wish I knew you when I was young." While there isn't an official meaning touted by the band, with vocalist David Shaw preferring to leave the meaning purposefully mysterious, we can surmise it's about two would-be lovers who found each other at one point in their youth, drifted apart, and didn't pursue a relationship – whatever kind you want it to be. Maybe they tried and failed. Maybe they're meeting just now for the first time? Whatever's going on, it definitely makes you want to shake what you've got.

For me, I view it as an ode to my fiancé. I wish I had met him when I was younger, instead of wasting so much time on things (and people) that didn't matter. But rather than being upset about it, it's a tune that reinforces how happy I am to be with him, and we can dance the night away now even while we think about what could have been had we met earlier in life. The truth is, it doesn't matter. We have each other now, and we have this song.

So Friday night, Holy Ghost, take me to where this song is playing, because it's definitely one I love the most. —Brittany Vincent