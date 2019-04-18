Did DJ Pauly D Really Cheat On Aubrey O'Day?

Enquiring minds want to know in this sneak peek of 'A Double Shot At Love With Pauly D and Vinny'

Did he or didn't he?

One of the contestants on A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny is practically accusing the DJ of cheating on his ex Aubrey O'Day -- all because of a random rumor she heard.

According to 26-year-old Holly, she was told by a bouncer at Starland Ballroom -- a nightclub in good ol' Jersey -- that the DJ "cheated on Aubrey one night."

"I don't want to put you on the spot," she says in the sneak peek above, after, um, putting him on the spot by asking if the aforementioned rumor was true. She later defends her choice of query by declaring, "I have to ask. I wanted to address it, and I would have regretted it [if I didn't]."

So what is Pauly's reaction? Does he admit to cheating on Aubrey, or does he get totally PO'd by what was obviously BS (no, that's not foreshadowing -- we swear)? Watch the video clip to find out, then catch Double Shot At Love With Pauly D and Vinny tonight at 8/7c.