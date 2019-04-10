Nipsey Hussle's Childhood Intersection In L.A. Will Be Named In His Honor

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Nipsey Hussle's spiritual and mental estate, following his shooting death at the end of March, is vast. His physical being's gone from the world, but as tweets, stories, and interview clips pour in about his generosity, authenticity, and charisma, it's clear that the essence of what kind of person he was will endure eternally in addition to his gritty brand of Los Angeles hip-hop. To commemorate the late rapper's legacy, the city of Los Angeles is doing something spectacular: renaming the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue – close to where he grew up – to Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom Square.

Following Nipsey's tragic death, a petition for Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson to rename the intersection was created and it has received almost 500,000 global signatures to date. Harris-Dawson recently announced the change and gave a statement to the LA Sentinel.

"Ermias Asghedom known as 'Nipsey Hussle' was an icon and West Coast hero," he said. "Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community. As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart."

It's a beautiful tribute for the rapper who had a massive public presence and philanthropic spirit. On Thursday (April 11), Nipsey's family will be having a memorial service for him at the Staples Center.