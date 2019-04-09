Watch In Awe As Lizzo Belts Lady Gaga's High Note During Her 'Shallow' Cover

Getty Images

Just when you thought the world couldn't possibly accommodate more "Shallow" covers, Lizzo has crashed the surface to remind us that, yep, we sure as hell can (and we sure as hell should).

The "Juice" singer brought her enormous charisma to the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born duet, busting out an acoustic version of it during a visit to SiriusXM on Tuesday (April 9). Just as Lady Gaga didn't need Bradley Cooper to murder her Grammy performance of the song, Lizzo handily crushes it on her own, nailing that high note and belting the final chorus with the force of a freight train.

This isn't the first time Lizzo's wowed us with an unexpected cover choice — in February, she powered through an emotional version of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Between that and her "Shallow" rendition, the anticipation for Lizzo's debut album is at a fever pitch. Titled Cuz I Love You, the LP arrives on April 19 and features the soulful title track, the retro and rambunctious "Juice," and the Missy Elliott-featuring "Tempo."

In the meantime, we'll add Lizzo to the "Shallow" hall of fame, alongside Nick Jonas, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, Ally Brooke and Tori Kelly, Lea Michele and Darren Criss, and at least a few dozen others...