Finn Wolfhard And Chloë Grace Moretz Are Pugsley And Wednesday In The Addams Family Teaser

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

No surprise here — the Addams family is still not your average American family, as evidenced by the first teaser for the upcoming movie, aptly titled The Addams Family.

The preview introduces Gomez and Morticia Addams (voiced by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron) in their animated forms as they go about business as usual — finding a home that warns "get out!" to those who enter, clamping a vice around their heads, willing a spider path into existence, etc.

Chloë Grace Mortez's Wednesday and Finn Wolfhard's Pugsley are also part of the familial mischief, and Nick Kroll's Uncle Fester, the handsy Thing, and dependable butler Lurch are all there, as is a lively version of their all-too-familiar tune. Check it out below.

The short teaser ends with Wednesday lamenting in a tree, "I wish something would liven up this already-tedious day." Perhaps that's where reality TV producer Margaux Needler will come in — a brand new character voiced by Allison Janney. Looks like we'll have to wait for the full trailer to find out.

The Addams Family hits theaters on October 11.