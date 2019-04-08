Foster The People Lead An Underground Resistance In New 'Style' Video

YouTube

Watch them 'spark up the riots' as only they could

The revolution is here, and we have Foster the People to thank! On the heels of their crossover hit "Sit Next to Me," the indie-pop stalwarts have released "Style," a new single that's part social commentary, part riotous anthem.

The accompanying video, released on Monday (April 8), was directed by frontman Mark Foster, who's seen mobilizing a pack of free-thinking young people. "We're born to die / So I'm going to fight for how I want to live / Spark up the riots / Guess I'm a criminal and a futurist," Foster preaches to the masses, before they all dance around a giant glowing orb. But when their oppressive forces, the suited-up "Paperheads," crash their underground warehouse party, it's every fighter for themselves.

Check out the video below, and catch it all day on MTV Live and mtvU, where it will air every hour on the hour beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

"Style" — which we recently included in our weekly Bop Shop round-up — follows Foster the People's recent singles "Sit Next to Me" and "Worst Nites." The L.A. natives haven't announced a fourth album yet — which would be their first since 2017's Sacred Hearts Club — but all signs point to more new music coming soon.