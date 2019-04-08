Donald Glover And Rihanna's Movie Guava Island Will Be Live-Streamed During Coachella

(Michael Tran/FilmMagic)/(Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Donald Glover and Rihanna in a film together? Who would have thought it — before the trailer for Guava Island released last November at the actor/musician's PHAROS festival in New Zealand? The film, directed by his longtime collaborator Hiro Murai and also starring Letitia Wright and Nonso Anonzie, was an elusive mystery without a release date. Now, while a specific date hasn't been revealed, there has been some good news; Guava Island will air during YouTube's live-stream of Coachella.

The streaming service revealed the news today (April 8), outlets are reporting. It's reasonable to expect that it'll happen on April 13, the day that Glover will headline the fest as Childish Gambino. This date lines up with Spotify ads that teased a release for the movie on the same day. It'll be great to get to see the highly anticipated film that we know almost next to nothing about.

For the first time this year, Coachella will debut a live-stream of its second weekend. Last week, the live-stream schedule for the first week was announced with artists such as Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Gambino himself, and more.