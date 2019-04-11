See Pauly's reaction to the waterworks in a new sneak peek

Tears Are Being Shed On Double Shot At Love (And It's Only Night #1)

One Double Shot at Love lady is in jeopardy of getting a real shot with DJ Pauly D or Vinny. And it's only night number uno.

In a sneak peek of the premiere episode, Cate starts crying and promptly exits a group hangout session with Pauly and her fellow competitors. The Staten Islander's unexpected exit startles the group -- and one of our buddies.

"What just happened?" an open-mouthed Pauly poses, while an equally confused Derynn sits on his lap.

Meanwhile, off to the side, the teary, leopard-clad bachelorette tells B-Lashes, "I'm not what he wants."

What happens when Pauly finds Cate? And what is his assessment of the situation (no, we don't mean his Jersey Shore roomie)?