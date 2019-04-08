Kacey Musgraves’s Latest Awards Win Means She Shares A Milestone With Taylor Swift

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kacey Musgraves's excellent, earthy album Golden Hour keeps racking up the music accolades. It already won Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards (in November 2018) and the Grammy Awards (in February), with Apple Music also crowning her fourth studio album with the distinction. Its gravitational pull is showing no signs of slowing down — especially after the country star's latest win for Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 7). And as The Hollywood Reporter points out, her latest accolade puts her into a rare category that she shares with Taylor Swift.

Her trio of prizes at the Grammys, CMAs, and ACMs makes her the first artist since Swift to win all three in 2009 and 2010 for Fearless. Musgraves's Golden Hour is also only the third album in history to achieve this milestone, after Fearless and the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

Musgraves was all smiles as she took home the award (she also took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year), for good measure too. She beat fellow nominees Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, and Dan + Shay. In her acceptance speech, she thanked everyone that still buys and supports records. "It means everything to me," she said. She went on to thank a number of people for their help in securing the award, from her crew and band to her sister Kelly, who created the Golden Hour artwork.

In February, Musgraves released a beautiful and somber video for "Rainbow" that revealed how multiple individuals deal with sadness. At the Grammys that month, where she snagged the awards for Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies" and Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy," she also took the stage to pay tribute to Dolly Parton.

Check out her acceptance speech up above.