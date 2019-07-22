How The Jersey Shore Clan Lifted Mike's Spirits (Funfetti Cake Included)

After his court date, the Situation was in need of an emergency pick-me-up

Mike's Jersey Shore cohorts made sure to give their fellow family member the ultimate pick-me-up following his sentencing.

Despite confirmation that The Situation was only given eight months behind bars rather than the previously mentioned two years (that was actually meant for his brother), everyone was in a somber mood after the sentencing.

"I think I deserved probation," Mike later said. "I was not happy with the result, but I have to be accountable and responsible, and I have to handle it and move forward."

Less than 24 hours after the verdict, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew opted to lift Mike's spirits the only way they knew how -- by surprising him with endless amounts of Doritos, Funfetti cake, powdered donuts and diet soda.

Cue JWOWW: "I feel like a good Funfetti, some chips, and just some garbage food on the day after court is Mike's needed medicine."

Even our beloved keto guido turned "keto cheato," partaking in some sweet confections. And Mike was legit feeling the love.

"It means the world to me that my homies came by to check up on me," he said. "In life, there are important things and those things are the intangibles -- family, love and friendship, and I have all three."

Post-sugar rush, the fam planned a much-needed getaway to a dude ranch, where Mike could escape and "be one with nature." He almost backed out, but yet again, his roommates were there to shower him with support and a gentle nudge to pack his bags for Lake George.