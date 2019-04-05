KJ Apa Lands His Next Big-Screen Role — And Yes, He's Going To Sing

Getty Images

KJ Apa, better known as Archie Andrews to Riverdale fans, is hitting the big screen once more.

With roles in The Hate U Give and Altar Rock in the can, Apa is bringing his talents to an upcoming flick that puts his musical prowess to good use: I Still Believe, a biopic about Christian singer Jeremy Camp.

Camp is an extremely successful artist, with four RIAA-certified Gold albums, 38 No. 1 songs, and was even Billboard's No. 2 Christian artist of the decade in 2010. You can hear one of his most popular songs, "There Will Be A Day," in the official lyric video above. Apa likely be exploring these accomplishments by Camp and more over the course of the movie, where we hope we get to see a wholesome KJ rocking the same hairstyle and look as Camp throughout, because it would definitely be a good style for him.

Apa has flexed his musical talents, as we've heard on Riverdale, several times. We know he's definitely a great choice for the role, and this will give him a chance to show us how much he can truly dazzle as the singer Camp. It's not clear just yet, however, if he'll be singing Camp's songs himself like Taron Egerton is in the upcoming Rocketman, or if he'll simply be lip-synching like Rami Malek did to Freddie Mercury and Queen's iconic tunes in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Wrap reports that shooting is scheduled to begin this spring, with a tentative release date of March 20, 2020. We don't know a lot about the movie so far, other than its subject, but we do know whatever role Apa lands in the future, he's going to totally rock. And it looks like 2019 and 2020 are set to be the years of the biopic, what with all the successful films coming out left and right exploring famous musicians.