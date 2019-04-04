FilmMagic

The Most Important Photos From The Last-Ever Game Of Thrones Season Premiere

The cast of Game of Thrones celebrated their Season 8 red carpet premiere in New York City on Wednesday night (April 3), bringing together fan favorites from the entire series — both living and dead.

It was truly a night not to be missed. Just ask Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister; she was "gutted" and "heartbroken" to have to stay home sick as all her castmates got together for one final round of fun. Sophie Turner split her time between Joe Jonas and Maisie Williams while Emilia Clarke posed with Kit Harington. Even blood-thirsty Joffrey dared to show his face on the same carpet as the beloved Ned Stark. (Kidding!)

So, as we anxiously await the return of HBO's award-winning drama for its final season on Sunday, April 14, take a look through the most important photos from the night below.