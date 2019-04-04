FilmMagic

The Most Important Photos From The Last-Ever Game Of Thrones Season Premiere

Almost all your faves (and least faves) were there!

The cast of Game of Thrones celebrated their Season 8 red carpet premiere in New York City on Wednesday night (April 3), bringing together fan favorites from the entire series — both living and dead.

It was truly a night not to be missed. Just ask Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister; she was "gutted" and "heartbroken" to have to stay home sick as all her castmates got together for one final round of fun. Sophie Turner split her time between Joe Jonas and Maisie Williams while Emilia Clarke posed with Kit Harington. Even blood-thirsty Joffrey dared to show his face on the same carpet as the beloved Ned Stark. (Kidding!)

So, as we anxiously await the return of HBO's award-winning drama for its final season on Sunday, April 14, take a look through the most important photos from the night below.

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Sophie supported Joe by appearing in the latest JoBros music video; Joe supports Sophie by coming to her show's premiere. What a trade-off.

  • Sophie Turner Greets Joe Jonas and Maisie Williams
    Film Magic/Getty Images

    Here we see Sophie fulfilling her duties as the official welcome committee.

  • Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
    Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    The Stark sisters couldn't not pose together on the carpet, obviously.

  • Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Continued
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    In case you had any doubts that Maisie and Sophie's love would last long beyond Game of Thrones's end, please see the above.

  • Emilia Clarke
    Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

    This is what life is like for the Mother of Dragons!

  • Emilia Clarke, In More Detail
    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

    Emilia complemented her Daenerys braid with a poetry-embroidered Valentino ballgown. "Leave your door open for me / I might sleepwalk into your dream," it read.

  • Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    Dany and Tyrion may be in a complicated place after the Season 7 finale, but things seem just peachy between the two actors who portray them!

  • Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    Meet your Game of Thrones Prom King and Queen!

  • Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    Just kidding, Kit's actual date was Jon Snow's former love and his real-life wife, Rose Leslie.

  • Rose Leslie and Emilia Clarke
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    No fictional man can come between these two self-assured women!

  • Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    These three smiles are full of secrets.

  • Jason Momoa and His Scrunchie
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    You don't get a custom couture scrunchie and not rewear it every chance you get, OK? (Yes, his wife Lisa Bonet was there too.)

  • Sean Bean
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Speaking of throwback characters we loved, remember when the most shocking thing to happen on the show was Ned Stark's beheading?

  • Jack Gleeson
    Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Joffrey may have been The Worst, but look how humbled Jack Gleeson looks.

  • Natalie Dormer
    Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Margaery Tyrell is no longer with us, but Natalie Dormer certainly worked those pockets like a queen.

  • Joe Dempsie
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Behold: Gendry's glow-up, fit for a king!

  • Isaac Hempstead Wright
    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

    Young Bran Stark has truly grown into a proper man over the course of the series.

  • Gwendoline Christie
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Who knew that underneath Brienne of Tarth's armor was this butterfly moment waiting to happen!

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

    Is this a preview of the Jaime and Brienne reunion we need to happen in Season 8?

  • Carice van Houten
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Even when she's not in character, Melisandre's all-knowing wisdom comes through.

  • George R. R. Martin
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    And finally, the man without whom none of this would have been possible, Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin!