Blackpink's Video For Comeback Single 'Kill This Love' Actually Belongs In A Museum

YG Entertainment

Attention, Blinks! This is not a drill. Blackpink are officially back in your area with their newest hit "Kill This Love."

The immensely popular group dropped the music video for their comeback single today, and it's basically everything we could have asked for.

The track begins with some confident brass, announcing the girls' arrival before breaking away to individual rap verses from each girl. The visuals are incredible: Jennie kicks things off holding a bejeweled heart as she dances in front of black and white swans before Lisa kicks the door in with her scene clad in pigtails of fake dreads and a red, teal, and white coat. She's surrounded by colorful images of "love" and throwing candy in the air.

And that's just the beginning few verses. We won't ruin it all for you, but just know that Blinks came prepared to feast, and the girls delivered a sumptuous cornucopia of visuals that fans will devour. One particularly standout moment is when the girls reveal some particularly amazing Tomb Raider-inspired ~*lewks*~ later in the video. Lara Croft who? They came to slay.

The song itself? You already knew it was going to be a bop, and it absolutely is. It's a bomb breakup anthem that'll have you grooving in your seat. It also feels especially prescient, since Blinks in the know will recall that Jennie just went through a major breakup with EXO's Kai. Whether that means anything about this particular track, we can't say – but we know we're going to be throwing it into our current rotation of can't miss K-pop delectables.

If you've got a dead-end relationship you're ready to break out of, maybe it's time to blast some Blackpink and say "boy, bye."

This song is just the beginning of an impending takeover, too. The foursome have are totally booked over the next few months, as they take Coachella this April and then embark on their first North American tour on April 17, just a few weeks away. They'll begin in Los Angeles, and then travel to Chicago, Newark, and Atlanta.

What can we say? It's Blackpink's world. We're just living in it. Now, if you'll excuse us, we have some new lyrics to memorize.