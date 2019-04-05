Bop Shop: Songs From Nipsey Hussle, Ben Platt, Alex Lahey, And More

Nipsey Hussle: "Last Time That I Checc'd"

Last year, I studied Gary Vaynerchuk and Nipsey Hussle in different ways. Both were rich. Both explained how to get there. But while I studied Gary Vee like an instructor from afar, with Nipsey, it felt like a big brother locking his arms around your neck and shoulders, schooling you on how things should be. Nipsey was like that to a lot of people. His music and actions away from the microphone portrayed a guy who wanted to share the wealth as much as he wanted to obtain it. He also kept it in the community; after years of giving out game, he earned the ability to take a step back and talk his shit. That track was 2018's "Last Time That I Checc'd" and it's impossible not to listen to it and smile. This guy knew he was good.

Nipsey wasn't one for excessive smiling. He always appeared either plain faced or disgruntled, but when he spoke, it was from a place of eloquence and tranquility instead of confusion or annoyance. "Last Time That I Checc'd" sounds like smiling all over the course of its four minutes. Nipsey's loud, and his angry energy gives me life. But he's not forcing his greatness upon you. Instead, he makes you get off your backside and get to work. In the video, he rides in Lamborghini cars clad in white, fiercely glaring at the camera as if to say, "This is my reality, now make yours similar." It's angelic. He may have tragically died on March 31, but his message is living on through the song's dancing brilliance. Change your reality. —Trey Alston