YouTube

Robyn's Sun-Kissed 'Between The Lines' Video Is Here, And 'The Fashion Is Insane'

For the "Honey" video off her 2018 album of the same name, Robyn staged a stylish, impeccably produced club dance party. But for her latest visual, "Between The Lines," she went in the complete opposite direction, opting for a very DIY-looking record of a wild week in Ibiza.

The low-res vid arrived on Wednesday (April 3) — the same day Robyn kicks off her European tour — and it tracks the singer as she romps around the Spanish island, singing and dancing at pools, beaches, and ball pits. It’s all very low-key and off-the-cuff, but if you want to feel like you're hanging out with Robyn for five minutes, it definitely suffices. Plus, as the singer herself hilariously notes, "the fashion is INSANE."

In a press release, director SSION said that the "intimate, messy, sweaty, silly, and slightly voyeuristic" video was inspired by Wham!'s "Club Tropicana."

He added, "Robyn is one of my favorite artists to collaborate with and making this video with her allowed for a lot of playfulness in embracing the extremes of being in a place like Ibiza. The aggressive tackiness of tourist culture slapped up against the serene beach vibes. We also wanted to keep the edit rude and leave in a lot of the in-camera audio of us giggling, talking & screaming. Just a complete disregard for pop music video formalities to create something that feels very fun and alive."

Mission accomplished! Now consider this sun-kissed visual a worthy addition to your Summer 2019 mood board.