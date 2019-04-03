'Daddy Loves You': How Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Celebrated Daughter Ariana's First Birthday

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's real-life family changed last year when he welcomed daughter Ariana Sky. Fast-forward 12 months -- and now the Jersey Shore munchkin is one! Just stahp.

"A year ago today, I was given the best gift I could ever have," Ron captioned the Instagram album above featuring photos from the toddler's first birthday bash. "I’ve been blessed to have been through more experiences than I could ever dreamed of. I’ve been blessed to have so many different gifts & blessing in my life. You think you have lived life when you have been through the things I’ve got to experience & go through. All of those things don’t even compare to the feeling I get when I laid eyes on her. She makes everything have a purpose & gives me [an] indescribable feeling. Daddy Loves You! Happy 1st Birthday Princess @ariana_sky_magro"

According to People, the Las Vegas-based party had a "ONE-derland" theme -- and there was even a unicorn on hand at the festivities.

And for a heartwarming rewind, relive the sweet moment Ron's Jersey Shore roomies met his little girl.