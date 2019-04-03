Miley Cyrus Serves Flawless High School Musical Vocals In New Singalong Clips

Getty Images

First, Miley Cyrus shook the world by debuting a new blonde hairstyle that made us all think she was reviving her iconic role as Hannah Montana.

Then, she blessed us with a new series of clips where she serenades us with songs from other Disney greats, including High School Musical, Ashley Tisdale, and Hilary Duff. She's been serving some major Disney realness over the last week or so, and we're absolutely loving it.

Miley is seen belting out some of her favorite songs while having a smoke, no doubt seated in the back of a limo (because that's how Mrs. Hemsworth does it) in a series of clips posted to Twitter.

She sang along to High School Musical's "Breaking Free," tagging both Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens along with text on the video that read "This shaped a fucking generation." Show us the lie, though.

She then moved on to the movie's "Stick to the Status Quo," with a nudge at Ashley Tisdale, tagging it "#NoQuo."

"I’m glad in 2019 we’re challenging this garbage," she quipped between singing. Then it was time for the coup de grâce - Hilary Duff herself.

Cyrus lip-synced along to Duff's 2003 hit "So Yesterday" with some RuPaul's Drag Race-worthy theatrics. Let's just say she definitely would not have had to sashay, shantay.

All this – while rocking a bucket hat, no less. Queen of bringing us our favorite Disney throwback songs, all for the low cost of free.

Cyrus has been all over social media lately, posting some amazingly nostalgic posts over the last few weeks. First, she began bringing old photos out to play and tagging other celebs in them. Then, she brought us Nu-Hannah.

We can only speculate that perhaps Cyrus is on a nostalgia kick for something related to her new album, or an upcoming announcement. Hopefully it's both – or she could just be having an inordinate amount of fun on social media. Whatever the case, we want to see more of it. Work it, Miley, and keep slaying us!