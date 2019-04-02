Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Taken Into Police Custody

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A suspect in connection with the murder of Nipsey Hussle has been arrested. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Twitter that Eric Holder, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday (April 2).

Holder was located thanks to a tip from a community member, who phoned the police after seeing a man who matched the suspect's description. "In this case as in every case, it’s the community’s involvement that makes us safer,” L.A. police chief Michel Moore said at a news conference after the arrest, The New York Times reported.

The motive for the crime has not been disclosed, although the outlet adds that Moore indicated that the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, and Holder appeared to be in a personal dispute. NBC News notes that Holder is a suspected gang member, however Moore stated this particular shooting was "not, to our information, anything related to rivalries between gangs."

Asghedom was fatally shot on Sunday (March 31) outside of The Marathon Clothing, a store he co-owned in South L.A. Two other men were also shot.

The Times reports that according to video evidence, the suspect repeatedly walked up to the 33-year-old rapper and the two individuals before returning with a handgun. He reportedly fired several times, killing Asghedom and injuring the other two. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman.

Asghedom has already been remembered by his colleagues in the music industry, mourned by his city, and memorialized with a vigil outside of his store.