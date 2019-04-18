First Kiss(es): Which Double Shot At Love Ladies Got To Smooch DJ Pauly D And Vinny?

What a difference a day makes in the world of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. Alysse was in jeopardy of going home night #1 because she was a bit too reserved for the Keto Guido's taste, but during tonight's episode, she nabbed the first kiss with one of the eligible bachelors at "the club" (aka the house backyard).

"You look really good tonight -- your legs are really long," Vinny told the 24-year-old at 1 OAK .

The pair quickly transitioned from her limbs to their shared bartending skills. And then she dropped a bit of a bombshell on her fellow New Yorker after he asked about her dating history.

"Actually, you're not my type," Alysse pointblank told Vin.

But that didn't deter Vinny from getting to know her even more -- and after the evening was a wrap, the two further discussed the fact that they don't like cheaters and he doesn't like "sleeping around" when he's on the road. From there, he accidentally "punched her in the face." Actually, not really -- he just brushed her visage, but it was the perfect transition to this:

"Alysse is making me feel comfortable; she's touching me. I'm not saying I'm in love with the girl -- I just met her -- but I really like her," he stated in a separate interview.

Moving on to Pauly: Even though he lost the boxing match to Vinny, he won a kiss from Nikki.

"There's so much saliva, it's disgusting," Derynn declared about the passionate moment (she watched the two potential lovebirds go at it). "You guys are eating each other's faces."

After Pauly and Nikki stopped swapping copious amounts of spit, Nikki got serious and asked if he wanted to get married. From first smooches to saying "I do" -- not awkkkwwward at all (awkward, awkward!)

But Pauly and Nikki won't be exchanging vows anytime soon -- and neither will Vinny and Alysse: The guys kinda warned the gals at the elimination that there were still plenty of other girls in contention. Even so, do you think Nikki and Alysse will continue to flourish with Pauly D and Vinny? Or will the connections peter out? Sound off, then keep watching Double Shot at Love every Thursday at 8/7c.