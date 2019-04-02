Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Goes Weird, Dark, And Sexy In Latest Teaser

Netflix

It's time. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix with nine new episodes for fans to devour.

In anticipation of the new installments, Netflix released a surprising new clip that's quite unlike any of the other promotions we've seen for the show in the past. Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), and Gavin Leatherwood (Nick Scratch) are involved in some kind of creepy cult-like dance party. And we kind of love it.

The teaser, which is more of a short film than a trailer, begins with Shipka tossing rose petals into the air as stark white lettering and violins accompany her chants: "Dark Hearts," reads the text. Yeah, because things are about to get dark.

It begins innocently enough, with bright lighting and Shipka's sunny smile. She's clad in a black turtleneck with "WXZARD" in red lettering. "He loves me, he loves me not," she says as she plays into the childhood game. As she pulls rose petals from the beautiful bouquet and flicks them into the air, the clip eventually melts into a much more sinister set of events.

Shipka grins eerily into the camera, tossing rose petals up in the air and letting them fall as Ross and Gavin swap places behind her, speaking to the love triangle theme that's about to transpire in the new episodes. Oh, and she begins speaking in screams and shrill shrieks, accompanied by a demonic voice. Totally normal.

The stylish, trippy film was crafted by filmmaker Christian Coppola (yes, he's related to that Coppola family). He specializes in short films, and it's safe to say he knocked this one out of the park in terms of nailing the spooky, slightly sexy tone this second round of Sabrina episodes is going for.

You can get your first look at the new crop of Sabrina adventures when they hit Netflix on April 5.