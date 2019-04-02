Latest Extremely Wicked Trailer Finally Makes Ted Bundy Look Guilty

YouTube/Netflix

So far, what we've seen of Zac Efron's version of Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile has seemed uncomfortably pleasant. His charm has allowed him to manipulate his girlfriend, Lily Collins's Liz Kloepfer, and make women tuning into his trial absolutely swoon.

On Tuesday (April 2), Netflix released a trailer that attempts to change that narrative, finally giving us a glimpse of Liz as she takes back some of her power and questions Ted's lies. And this time, there is no mistaking the serial predator and killer for anything but a monster.

The new preview is framed around a scene in which Liz visits Ted in prison. A series of clips and voiceover walks us through her journey toward realizing the truth about the man she loved as evidence against him piles up — the description of his crimes in court, getting his mugshot taken, the looks she'd get from the families of his victims.

Although Ted's eyes continue to glimmer every time he speaks, Liz's increasing weariness is written all over her face. But by the end of the trailer, one last lie from Ted — "This is all gonna end " — turns her emotional fatigue into anger. "It's only gonna end with the truth," Liz firmly states.

Watch the trailer above. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile hits Netflix May 3.