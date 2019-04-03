Lauren Conrad Pregnant With Second Child

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad happily gushed in 2017 that it was going to be her "best year yet" because her first child with husband William Tell was on the way. Now, in 2019, the Hills alum's clan will be "getting a little bigger"!

"It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," the soon-to-be mother of two shared on (where else?) Instagram, with a photo that showed the beaming Laguna Beach native cradling her growing munchkin.

While Lauren didn't share any details regarding the little one's sex or when he/she is arriving, the bundle of joy will join one-year-old brother Liam and doggie siblings Chloe and Fitz in the family fold. And Lauren will for sure offer plenty of sage advice to her offspring about how "love is not a maybe thing" and "life is tough -- get a helmet."

Give your congrats to Lauren and her loved ones in the comments!