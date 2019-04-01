The Silence Looks Just Like A Quiet Place, But With More Kiernan Shipka

Netflix

Still reeling from A Quiet Place? Check out The Silence. The upcoming Netflix flick places Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Stanley Tucci, and Miranda Otto in a world plagued by a deadly species that hunts via sound.

Sounds familiar, right? It's clear The Silence shares more than a few similarities with A Quiet Place, but it's actually adapted from the 2015 book of the same name by Tim Lebbon. This flick follows a family (yes, that's the same too) struggling to eke out some sort of existence in the apocalyptic world, staying careful not to make any extraneous noise and attract the creatures.

As you can imagine, that's easier said than done, given that essentially anything you do will make sound if you're not being careful to mask it. The trailer shows off just some of the tension we can expect to see from the main cast, and it honestly looks a bit more tense than A Quiet Place thus far.

One member of the family, Ally Andrews (Shipka), has been deaf since 13, and a malevolent cult wants to use her heightened senses to their advantage. So not only do the Andrews have to look out for the creatures as they descend upon anything that makes a sound, but they've got the cult to contend with as well – seems like a pretty raw deal, honestly. And those monsters are probably really lame, too. But at least you don't have to keep your eyes closed to deal with them, right?

The Silence is poised to hit Netflix on April 10 – then we can start seeing where the real similarities between the two films lie. In the meantime, A Quiet Place 2 is still in production, which is targeting a May 15, 2020 release. At least that gives the two films plenty of time to breathe, right? But not too loudly, remember. Those things can hear you.