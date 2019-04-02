First Look: The Hills Is Starting All Over Again With New Beginnings

Some Hills memories last forever, like that first feeling of love (which Heidi and Spencer experienced) and first heartbreak (Audrina and Justin Bobby had their fair share). Now it's time to start all over again -- with brand-new beginnings.

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere on June 24 -- and in the first look at the upcoming series, featuring Natasha Bedingfield's iconic theme song "Unwritten," Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port are back in the City of Angels with notable newbies Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the docuseries. And the more things change in Tinseltown, the more they stay the same. Especially with a certain duo.

"Friend!" a modern-day Audrina declares to Justin Bobby as they clink glasses during a (date-like?) outing. Truth and time does tell all.

Watch the sharp Hollywood gang in the clip above to see more -- and stay with MTV News as we approach the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24.