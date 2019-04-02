'I Thought I Was Dying': Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Reveals Recent Ordeal

In a sneak peek at what's to come this season, the mother of three gets candid

Chelsea is a devoted wife and mother, but as this season of Teen Mom 2 progresses, the MTV cast member is opening up about a recent hardship.

In a supersized look at what's to come this season, Chelsea reveals that she thought she knew what an anxiety attack was, while her longtime friend Chelsey tells Chelsea's father Randy about an upsetting incident she recently witnessed.

"Her lips were just quivering and she was like, 'Let's go to the emergency room,'" Chelsey reveals in the clip above.

Chelsea's take on what transpired: "I swear to God, I thought I was dying."

What other life changes and developments are Briana, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah facing? Who admits that she has broken up with a significant other -- and which Teen Mom OG makes an appearance? View the video, and be sure to keep watching Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c.