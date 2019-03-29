Zac Efron Is Chilling As Ted Bundy In Latest Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile Clip

Sundance Institute

"Either I'm going crazy, or I'm being set up."

Zac Efron takes on the role of the manipulative serial murderer Ted Bundy in a new clip from the newly acquired Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

In the latest clip, we see Efron using his effervescent personality and good looks to elicit sympathy and support from Liz Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins. She's opposite Efron in this particular scene, where he attempts to manipulate her into thinking he's being set up for murder. Spoiler alert: He's not.

To her, he's just charismatic and good-looking Ted, who's being framed for crimes he didn't commit. In reality, he's being tailed by police for the murders he's 100% responsible for. Poor Liz just can't see that yet, as she's still Bundy's girlfriend at that point. Even as evidence mounts against Ted, she still can't escape his grasp as he maintains his innocence over and over again.

The upcoming film made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and has since been acquired by Netflix. The tale will follow the real life destruction of Bundy, who murdered at least 30 women. Efron has already proven he has the perfect Bundy vibes for this role, and seeing them at play in this clip makes his role all the more chilling.

There's no release date for the Netflix debut just yet, but the film will debut in the UK via Sky Cinema on May 3. Given that it's debuting in the UK in just a few months, it will hopefully touch down for Netflix subscribers soon enough.

In the meantime, you can always check out the streaming service's documentary about the infamous criminal, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which dropped on the 30th anniversary of Bundy's execution. Either way, you're in for a harrowing look into the mind of a killer.