Camila Cabello Joins One Of Her Musical Heroes For A Feel-Good New Video

Camila Cabello has spent most of 2019 slaying red carpets, rocking awards show stages, and trotting around the desert — all while buckling down on her eagerly awaited sophomore album. Amid the craziness, she's also found time for a rare feature, lending her gorgeous vocals to Alejandro Sanz's "Mi Persona Favorita."

Cabello joins the Spanish superstar on his heartwarming new track, which translates to "My Favorite Person." The accompanying video kicks the emotion up a notch, featuring affectionate couples hugging, dancing, and just generally being adorable. Cabello and Sanz take part in the lovefest by goofing off in the recording studio as they belt the feel-good lyrics — Cabello in particular handily crushes some killer vocal runs.

On Instagram, Cabello dedicated the new song to her favorite person and little sister, Sofi. In a separate post, she recalled being invited to Miami to record the song with Sanz, whom she described as one of her longtime favorite artists. She wrote, "Making this song with you has been very special and a total adventure. Thank you for thinking of me and inviting me to work together."

Consider this a little holdover until #CC2 arrives in all its hyped-up glory. The 22-year-old previously said of the album, "I can’t wait to show you the next chapter soon - it's already the most special thing I've ever worked on and I am already peeing myself." Consider us psyched!