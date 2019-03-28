China's Avengers: Endgame Poster Offers A Chilling Look At The Fallen

Marvel Studios

Muted colors and an underworld, of sorts, bring the vibe way down

If you thought Marvel's "Avenge the Fallen" posters were somber, wait until you see China's Avengers: Endgame movie poster.

As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, the new poster was presented on Twitter by Disney's President of Marketing Asad Ayaz on Thursday (March 28). Check it out below.

Overall, the vibe is brought way down by the muted colors. Whereas the poster we've seen pops with bright shades of purple and red on a black background, in China, the world just looks more grim.

Similar to the version we've seen in the U.S., the main focus is the assemblage of superheroes who survived the deadly snap at the end of Infinity War. Things on that front are mostly the same, save some changes in the details — Chris Evans's Captain America benefits from more dramatic lighting on his chiseled face and the Bradley Cooper-voiced Rocket Raccoon looks more menacing while holding a gun, for example. Most notably, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Benedict Wong's Wong join the crew.

Likewise, Thanos looms over the living — although in China's poster, he's more godlike, stoically centered above Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and facing forward, as opposed to turning his distant gaze to the side, as he does in the image we previously acquainted ourselves with.

Most chillingly, however, is the sort of darkened underworld China's Endgame poster offers, introducing all of the fallen heroes beneath the living. Unlike their peers above them, none are in fighting form, their lifelessness only exaggerated by their silhouetted figures.

It is truly haunting, as the memory of their characters is sure to do throughout the upcoming film. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.