Steve Aoki & Monsta X Serve Rainbow-Hued Visuals And Good Times In 'Play It Cool' Video

Starship Entertainment

Last week, Steve Aoki & Monsta X blessed us with the perfect driving song — and the easiest way to let your crush know you're interested — with an English version of the Korean group's track "Play It Cool."

But that was just the beginning. If you thought the song was slick enough without the visuals, wait 'til you get a load of this multicolored menagerie.

The electro-pop tune is impossibly sexy, with hip vibes and plenty of dance-break beats to vibe to, so be sure you're in a dancing mood before watching. And if you weren't before, you will be soon enough. The clip begins with Aoki himself speeding down the highway in his Tesla and cuing up his own track before switching to the members of Monsta X, holed up in what looks to be a luxurious hotel.

Joohoney and Wonho are getting cozy, before the perspective shifts quickly to the rest of the members convening in some narrow hallways — strutting their stuff and heating things up before busting out the confetti for the coolest party we've ever not been invited to.

These scenes are interspersed with Aoki bopping his head to the music as he speeds down the road, which is basically what we'll be doing as soon as we leave the building to drive anywhere with this track blaring from our speakers. It doesn't matter where. Pharmacy, lunch, wherever. "Play It Cool" is meant to be played loud and played everywhere.

"Play It Cool" debuted in its original Korean-language form last month on Monsta X's Take.2 We Are Here album, which hit No. 5 on the Billboard World Albums chart as of March 2. The group is about to launch their world tour this April, heading to the United States for shows in July and August. Needless to say, this is only the beginning for the K-pop superstars.

If you're really feeling this English track from Monsta X, guess what? You just jumped on the bandwagon at the perfect time.