War Of Words: Jenelle Is Facing Off With A Fellow Teen Mom

The Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts do not intersect much in their everyday lives, but during tonight's episode of the latter series, Jenelle and Amber had a heated back-and-forth via social media.

How did the war of words begin? Jenelle arrived home from a trip with her mom Barbara and found out that Amber was tweeting about her husband David.

“I haven’t even talked to her on a personal level about anything pertaining to my life or my marriage,” Jenelle told her producer Kristen. “It’s ridiculous that [she] had to do certain things for attention and ridiculous [she] can’t reach out to me privately about it. I don’t know how I can ever trust her again.”

From there, Amber took things further via Instagram Live. “Jenelle, you need to get the f*ck out of that relationship, straight up,” she said angrily. “You’re the one with the money; you’re the one with all the f*cking power. He’s a bitch.”

Of course, Jenelle didn’t let that one slide, retaliating in an Instagram Live of her own in which she reminded the mother of two of her domestic violence incidents -- and told her to stop messing with her family.

“I’m not here to talk sh*t -- I’m on here to tell you, Amber, to shut the f*ck up about my family,” she said. “Leave them alone.”

Amber did not listen, though, posting another video in which she called Jenelle a series of expletives.

And though we didn’t get to see Jenelle’s reaction to that clip, her ex Nathan weighed in, telling his girlfriend Ashley that it was sad that his former fiancée couldn’t see that people were concerned and weighing in to help her, “not to offend her or ridicule her.”

