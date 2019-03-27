Getty Images

Dinah Jane's 'Retrograde' Has Arrived Just In Time To Put Mercury In Its Place

The new video arrives with a promise for more music coming 'soon'

Finally, Dinah Jane is unbottling more solo material.

After making a splash with the effervescent "Bottled Up" last fall, the former Fifth Harmony singer has released a new song called "Retrograde." If that sounds familiar to you, you're not just spiraling into some Mercury-induced tailspin — Dinah debuted the song for the first time at a Jingle Ball show in December. It quickly became a fan-favorite offering, and on Tuesday night (March 26), she generously shared the studio version, which was well worth the wait.

The flirty track also comes with a video that shows Dinah and her crew of dancers rehearsing for the Jingle Ball performance. As they practice the intense choreo, Dinah sings about rekindling the flame with her ex: "I’m just tryna hold on / Put us on a rewind / Can’t see you with nobody else / You know your mine mine mine mine," she sings, later commanding, "Run that back, retrograde."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qv7YphLf_Og

In the video's YouTube description, Dinah wrote that the release is "a lil pick me up since mercury is in RETROGRADE!" She also shared a heartfelt note to anxious fans, promising new music is on the way.

"As you know, I've been hard at work in the studio, and I promise you, new music is coming SOON!" she wrote. "I appreciate you all for being so patient with me and for always lifting me up. I wanted to say thank you and to share something with you NOW, to hold you over until the new tracks drop... I heard YOU and saw all of your amazing feedback and comments when I performed 'Retrograde' at iHeart. So here it is!"

Sounds like Dinah's plotting big moves in 2019 (just like we predicted), so keep your eyes peeled for more from her soon!