Dinah Jane's 'Retrograde' Has Arrived Just In Time To Put Mercury In Its Place

Getty Images

Finally, Dinah Jane is unbottling more solo material.

After making a splash with the effervescent "Bottled Up" last fall, the former Fifth Harmony singer has released a new song called "Retrograde." If that sounds familiar to you, you're not just spiraling into some Mercury-induced tailspin — Dinah debuted the song for the first time at a Jingle Ball show in December. It quickly became a fan-favorite offering, and on Tuesday night (March 26), she generously shared the studio version, which was well worth the wait.

The flirty track also comes with a video that shows Dinah and her crew of dancers rehearsing for the Jingle Ball performance. As they practice the intense choreo, Dinah sings about rekindling the flame with her ex: "I’m just tryna hold on / Put us on a rewind / Can’t see you with nobody else / You know your mine mine mine mine," she sings, later commanding, "Run that back, retrograde."

In the video's YouTube description, Dinah wrote that the release is "a lil pick me up since mercury is in RETROGRADE!" She also shared a heartfelt note to anxious fans, promising new music is on the way.

"As you know, I've been hard at work in the studio, and I promise you, new music is coming SOON!" she wrote. "I appreciate you all for being so patient with me and for always lifting me up. I wanted to say thank you and to share something with you NOW, to hold you over until the new tracks drop... I heard YOU and saw all of your amazing feedback and comments when I performed 'Retrograde' at iHeart. So here it is!"

Sounds like Dinah's plotting big moves in 2019 (just like we predicted), so keep your eyes peeled for more from her soon!