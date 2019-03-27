Jordan Peele Reacts To The Internet's Us Fan Theories

Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

Us has been terrifying moviegoers and taking the box office by storm since it debuted.

Because of its layered storytelling and symbolism within, it's also been a favorite topic of discussion for viewers ready to dissect every little part of it. There's no doubt when you see it you'll come away with plenty of questions, and that's what fans are looking to answer.

In an interview with ET Online, Peele discussed some of the craziest Us theories he's heard since the horrifying flick was unleashed on the masses. And if you're out there writing them, know that Jordan himself is probably reading them!

"There are some crazy ones," Peele said. "I saw one today where someone suggested that the ambulance motif was somehow related to me playing the EMT in Little Fockers, which was my first scene in a film." Peele played a bit part in the 2010 flick, but he was tight-lipped on whether or not that theory is true.

"I will neither confirm nor deny that my Little Fockers EMT guy is being referenced in Us," he said instead. And here we thought we were on to something.

There are even crazier theories than that, though. Peele didn't comment on this particular story thread, but there are a few that definitely make sense. At the end of the movie (spoiler alert!) it appears the Wilson family is safe from all the trouble the doppelgängers wreaked upon their family throughout their vacation.

However, in the ambulance, as Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) smiles at her son Jason (Evan Alex), her grin has an eerie tone. Fans theorize that the beat in the background sounds a bit like Michael Jackson's "Thriller," in which the music video ends with a similar reveal. The song is also heard at the beginning of the movie. So it appears the family may not be safe after all...which really sucks.

There are several other theories floating around on the internet, particularly on Reddit. But it looks like, aside from reading over them from time to time, Peele is content to sit back and grin about what people think about his latest creation. And if the movie is this layered, we can't wait to see what he has in store with his revival of The Twilight Zone.

Us is in theaters now.