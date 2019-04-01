How Teen Mom OG's Cory Is Finally Reconnecting With His Father

See the family dynamic -- and much, much more -- in a brand-new special, 'Being Cory'

Cory Wharton is a unique member of the MTV family: He first appeared on Real World: Ex-Plosion, which brought him to The Challenge -- where he met his future baby mama Cheyenne Floyd. They are now a part of Teen Mom OG, where viewers watch them co-parent daughter Ryder (he also appeared on Ex on the Beach before his TMOG stint). And now, the young father is about to show a whole new side of his life.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming Teen Mom OG special Being Cory (airing tonight) the young dad opens up about his own childhood -- and how it has shaped the man he is today to be the "best father to Ryder."

"I actually didn't have a dad growing up, since my father was in jail for most of my childhood," Cory reveals in the video above. "But when he got out, we reconnected."

However, Cory's dad -- who endured a recent hardship -- is visiting his son in Los Angeles to try to make up for lost time. What words does Cory have for his father? Watch them interact, and do not miss the entire special Being Cory tonight at 10/9c.