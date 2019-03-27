Chris Evans Thinks He Should Play The Dentist In A Little Shop Of Horrors Remake

Getty Images

Chris Evans wants to share his musical talents with the rest of the world, and we fully support him.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris spoke openly about doing musical theater as a child. He even played Randolph MacAfee in Bye Bye Birdie, saying that being onstage even at an early age "felt like home." He noted that all of the Evans children putting on musical performances for relatives during the holidays in past years.

"Fuckin' Von Trapps, man," Evans joked. "I'm like 12, 13. I'm not, like, 6. I'm old enough to know better. We all thought it was so normal to be singing in front of my cousins and aunts and uncles at Christmas. Mortifying."

But it appears all of that musicality spurred Evans to desire a very specific role in a musical later on in life: Little Shop of Horrors.

"I want to do a musical so badly, man," he said. "Someone told me they're remaking Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?'"

Imagine it: Chris Evans taking on Steve Martin's iconic role as the evil dentist Dr. Orin Scrivello, singing lines like: "I am your dentist! And I enjoy the career that I picked. I'm your dentist! And I get off on the pain I inflict!" We just know he'd bring the perfect blend of maniac and charmer to the role. But that isn't the only spot he would have loved to have taken in a musical.

"When I first came out here, early 2000s, there were rumblings about Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story," he said. "That's one of my favorite musicals. I did it when I was in high school. And obviously he's doing it now, and I called my team and they were like, Chris — maybe Krupke. You can't. You're too old. It's so hard to hear." Obviously, we disagree. Evans in West Side Story? Bring it on!

Unfortunately, we haven't heard any additional rumblings about Chris bringing his singing voice to the masses with a musical role any time soon, but just know this: For the record, we think he'd make a perfect Tony or Dr. Scrivello.