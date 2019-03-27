14 K-pop Songs To Listen To When You’re Feeling Fiery This Aries Season

Pledis Entertainment / YG Entertainment / Big Hit Entertainment

From BTS to Monsta X, these songs will help you channel your impulses and manifest your desires

By Tássia Assis

Feeling something different in the air? The spring equinox took place last week on March 20, and with it a new astrological season also began. Aries, the first sign of the Zodiac, brings a much welcome energy shift after a month under Pisces’s hazy influence (not to mention Mercury Retrograde) and fires our engines for a blooming new start.

Aries are known for being energetic, assertive, encouraging, adventurous, and attuned to physicality. They love to get things going and are rendered the pioneers of the Zodiac for their relentless enthusiasm and bold attitude.

However, all that flaming energy can burn. Aries is represented by the ram, and often embodies the animal’s heads-on approach to anything crossing their path. Many natives of the sign are known to act on impulse, and their infamous short temper can burn bridges in the blink of an eye. It’s not that they do it on purpose, but Aries — in their swift, ready-to-go mindset — has a tendency to run over important steps, and leave the impression of being confrontational and tactless.

The upcoming weeks offer a perfect opportunity to channel Aries’s enthusiasm and start manifesting our desires with their characteristic boldness and charm. But it’s also a time to tune in to our anger and think twice before setting entire rooms ablaze. Here is a K-pop playlist to ignite their powerful energy within you:

(Lyrics via Color Coded Lyrics)