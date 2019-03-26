Halsey Confirms Her Third Album Is Coming This Year: 'It's A Loud One'

Getty Images

For someone who hasn't released an album in two years, Halsey's certainly been making a lot of noise. The 24-year-old notched her first No. 1 single in January with "Without Me," hosted SNL the following month, then dropped "11 Minutes," a killer collab with Yungblud and Travis Barker. It's now been confirmed that, all the while, she's been hard at work on her third album, which she opened up about in a new series of tweets.

On Monday night (March 25), Halsey retweeted a fan who asked if her new album will be coming out this year, replying with a simple "yes." She also thanked fans for their patience, writing, "I know you guys are anxious for new music and new memories. For touring and traveling with your friends. For events and pop ups and meeting new people. For music video screenshots. For group chats and late night. Thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect."

She added that her new album — the follow-up to 2017's hopeless fountain kingdom — has helped her accept herself and her flaws, and she hopes that it will help fans through their own struggles.

"Writing this album has been a lesson in forgiving myself," she wrote. "In being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself. I hope when it’s finally in your hands it brings you that same peace. It’s not a quiet peace. It's a loud one."

Will that "loud" music result in more chart-topping domination for Halsey? Will she collaborate again with new love Yungblud? Will she release fresh tunes in time for her performance at the Woodstock 50 festival in August? Hopefully we'll get answers to all of those questions soon. In the meantime, check out her reassuring tweets below.