'Oh Sh*t!' -- Here's The First Look At Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D And Vinny

DJ Pauly D and Vinny are "finding love yeah ." With the trusty megaphone in tow.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, premiering in a few short weeks on April 11, will feature 20 ladies vying for the men of their dreams (aka the Jersey Shore bros). And in the first extended peak at the reality dating series, below, the guys get to know the women -- with their trademark humor.

"Oh sh*t -- look at this place!" Pauly declares as he and Vin step foot into the house, while the gals scream at their arrival. Definitely not down the shore anymore, guys.

And of course, the girls have words to say about each other.

"'Oh my G-d, I'm in love!'" one contestant says, imitating an overly eager competitor before adding, "You're not in love, bitch."

So how do Pauly and Vinny romance the women? And how does the latter describe kissing one lucky lady? Watch the clip to find out, then catch the premiere of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny on Thursday, April 11 at 8/7c!