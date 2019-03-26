Justin Bieber Is Taking A Break From Music To Focus On His Mental Health

(Robert Kamau/GC Images)

'Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health'

Last week, Justin Bieber opened up on Instagram about his struggles with mental-health issues over the last year, revealing that he feels "super disconnected and weird." Yesterday, the 25-year-old singer returned to Instagram to announce that, for the time being, he's stepping away from music to focus on his recovery.

Bieber's lengthy post began with an apology for his lack of effort during his last tour. "I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," he wrote. Bieber then revealed that he's fully committed to dealing with what's ailing him. "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

Bieber wraps up the post by providing some clarity to his life's priorities. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health," he wrote. He ends with a confident note. "I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that."

While it's always cool to get new music from Bieber, the singer is right to take a break so that everything can return to normal. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Take a look at the post above for yourself.