The Jonas Brothers Sang 'Sucker' While Hanging On A Yacht, How’s Your Week Going?

How did your Monday (March 25) go? We caught up on some TV shows, paid bills, and lounged around the house after work.

Cool, right? The Jonas Brothers (and Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, with other friends) hung out on a yacht while singing the JoBros' latest hit "Sucker." No big deal.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin spent the day hanging out on a yacht with their significant others singing and dancing to their own song, and to be honest, if we were them we'd be doing the same thing, especially the impromptu vertical music video part. Just look at this. Classic.

"Sucker vibes in Miami," Nick captioned the post. We know there's already a video out there for "Sucker," and a pretty amazing one at that, but this could definitely pass as the new "I'm On A Yacht" remix.

The JoBros celebrating a rare Monday off looks like something out of an upscale catalog, naturally.

Friends, family, Priyanka and Sophie, a.k.a. the "J-Sisters?" Paradise.

And this quick clip of Joe lip-syncing to Queen's "I Want to Break Free" gives us major Freddie vibes.

To top it all off, they even spent some time dancing to Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour."

The JoBros have a lot to celebrate. The trio scored their first No. 1 single with their comeback track "Sucker," which accomplished everything singles like "Burnin' Up" and "S.O.S." never did. Nick did it up big, celebrating by buying wife Priyanka a Maybach. Yep, he did that.

It looks like the brothers are in full comeback mode, and lounging on a yacht life looks good on them. We can't wait to see what's next for them, especially if it means another hit like "Sucker" on the books soon. It'll be hard to top, but with the guys living their best life like this,