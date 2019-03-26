Logic Drops A Surprise Soundtrack For His Debut Novel Supermarket

(Ethan Miller/WireImage)

Logic has stepped into a new realm today with the release of his first book – a psychological thriller, Supermarket, about "sex, drugs, and murder in aisle nine." He's taken his commitment to his literary project even further by releasing a surprise soundtrack. And if you think it's the same Logic that you're used to on his latest, you'll be surprised.

Supermarket (Soundtrack) is a 13-track project that's fuzzier, softer, and a touch warmer than Logic's rigid, ignitable music. It's because, with the exception of a splash of bars on "Can I Kick It," the album strays away from rap, settling for something closer to soft pop. Light guitar plucks and stale retro synths create the kind of music that would play in a supermarket. It's a sonic companion that looks to give his dark debut novel a brighter musical side.

Logic's Supermarket will follow a man named Flynn who is depressed, single, and living with his mother. He works at a supermarket and arrives to clock in one day and finds a crime scene laying before him. "Flynn’s world collapses as the secrets of his tortured mind are revealed. And Flynn doesn’t want to go looking for answers at the supermarket. Because something there seems to be looking for him," reads the official book description.

Flynn isn't the only one with a dark mind and, possibly, dark secrets. Logic announced the imminent release of a new album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, by drenching himself in buckets of blood. Count Dracula would have been in a candy shop.