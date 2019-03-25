Trump Is Already Claiming Mueller's Special Report As A Victory — But It's Not That Simple

Attorney General William Barr has only disclosed a memo about the report, and there's so much we don't know for sure

By Christianna Silva

The investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that has cast a dark shadow over the majority of Donald Trump’s first term as President has concluded. On Friday, March 22, Mueller submitted his long-awaited investigation into whether President Trump and the Trump for President election campaign colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed Mueller's investigation at any point. While the entire report isn’t public, Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s key findings on Sunday, March 24.

During the investigation, Mueller issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, made 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence, and interviewed about 500 witnesses, according to Barr’s memo to “thoroughly [investigate] allegations that members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump, and others associated with it, conspired with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

The fact that Barr issued a summary of the report rather than a full publication of it is directly counter to the sweeping bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 14, which called for a public release of the report upon its completion. But Barr doesn’t have to follow-through with Congress’s vote since it isn’t legally binding, NPR reported. As such, the four-page summary — which didn’t even include one full sentence quoting Mueller — has led some journalists, politicians, and activists to question what we think we know about the report or Barr’s intentions.

Barr says that his “goal and intent is to release as much of the Special Counsel’s report as I can consistent with applicable law, regulations, and Departmental policies,” but added that the report is ripe with material that he says can’t be disclosed. Most of the information is already public, Barr argued, saying that all of the indictments in connection with the investigation were already disclosed and that Mueller didn’t “obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public.”

The main information in the Mueller report that will not be made public, according to Barr’s memo, is some ongoing legal issues the special counsel “referred… to other offices for further action.”

Barr has only been in his current position as Attorney General since November 2018, when Trump nominated him to permanently lead the Justice Department after the president fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had previously recused himself from the investigation. This also isn’t the first time Barr has issued a memo telling lawmakers he didn’t believe Trump committed obstruction of justice; nearly a year ago, long before Mueller’s investigation was complete, Barr told Justice Department officials that the entire investigation was “fatally misconceived.” At the time, Barr, who previously worked as President George H. W. Bush’s attorney general, was acting as a private citizen.

Here’s what Barr’s memo says, but take all this information with a grain of salt: We haven’t seen Mueller’s full report yet.