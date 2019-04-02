These Are The California Friends Who Comprise The Teen Mom: Young Moms Club

The Teen Mom family is about to make history: Young Moms Club, premiering on April 22, is the only Teen Mom show that will follow an existing group of friends who all live in the same place (California here we come!). The SoCal women are "growing up together" in San Diego and have quite the history -- and viewers will watch them lean on each other to make it through the ups and downs of being young moms (as seen in the clip below).

"I'm just thankful that I have friends that are there to help me," a cast member states in the video.

So who is a part of this club? Get to know the crowd via the brief biographies below, and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom: Young Mom's Club.